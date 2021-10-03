Winners of Art to Recovery Project display artwork at Beckley’s annual chili night

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Participants in the first-time Art to Recovery project held by the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition are showing the many faces of recovery from drug addiction to the community through giving their testimonies and presenting the artwork they made for the contest at Beckley’s annual chili night. And through this project, it’s not only helping the contestants share their stories of overcoming addiction but it’s bringing the public more awareness to the stigma behind it.

“I know there was a lot of stiff competition out there so I’m honored that my piece was chosen,” says Brittany Pierce, the winner of the contest, along with her husband Justin Pierce. “Even for those of us in recovery, we have almost four years in recovery ourselves, so for me to portray what I went through on my darkest days to my recovery and who I am now, it gets my story out there and it shows others that it is possible.”

Contest winners and the runner-up’s artwork were displayed throughout the streets of uptown Beckley for the event, and the winners will also get to have their work be shown on billboards across the state.

