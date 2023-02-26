Windy Monday Ahead; Advisory Posted

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): The same storm system that will unleash destructive thunderstorms in the Lower Mississippi Valley and southern Plains later today into the overnight will push into the Ohio Valley and our region on Monday.

While thunderstorms are not expected, the southerly wind will pick up and be rather gusty at times on Monday. While the weather service has issued a Wind Advisory that includes most of the Route 19 to I-79 corridor, the strongest gusts of 40-45 mph will occur in two intervals; 3-6 p.m. Monday when the warm front lifts north and then again between 11 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday when the cold front crosses Route 19.

Make sure to secure garbage cans Monday night. Power outages are expected to be limited as well as wind damage from this particular event, but the best chance will be on the western-facing ridges above 2,000 feet.

Expect a few rain showers to accompany the front on Monday into early Tuesday, then again Wednesday. A more appreciable rain event is expected ahead of a stronger system Thursday into early Friday. There is slight upside risk for flooding on Friday. We’ll continue to follow the storm and provide updates.

On its western flank, brisk wind, colder temperatures and a few flurries are likely early this weekend before transitioning back to a milder pattern once again.

The longer-range pattern favors a major cold outbreak in the West to push into southern West Virginia around March 10-14, but modify a bit as it does so. That being said, temperatures are expected to trend below-average for the second half of March with upside potential for snow during that part of the month. The cold weather expected is not expected to rival the cold temperatures we experienced around Christmas!

Stay with your StormWatch4 Weather Team for the latest updates!

