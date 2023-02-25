Windy, Mild Pattern Ahead For Southern West Virginia

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Winter will remain absent across southern West Virginia heading into early March.

Sunday will be in and out of the clouds, but mild with light wind. A warm front will approach and bring rain following the morning drive to work on Monday. The wind will be rather breezy Monday afternoon with even milder temperatures and a couple of passing showers. The strongest gusts of 30-35 mph will occur during a cold frontal passage late Monday night into early Tuesday, although the cold air behind the system is a modified Pacific air mass, so don’t expect a big chill.

A larger, more moisture-laden storm system will spread an appreciable rain into the region on Friday that will likely end as snow early Saturday. Winds will be rather breezy with the late-week storm system. The only snow accumulation will occur in the higher elevations north of Marlinton. No major weather pattern shift is expected until the middle of March.

Below is your 7-day StormWatch4 forecast:

