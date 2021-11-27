Wild Art Wonderful Things hosts book signing for West Virginia author

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Wild Art Wonderful Things is host to West Virginia author, Matt Browning, for a book signing on his new book, ‘The Definitive Golden Girls Cultural Reference Guide’, a guide offering hundreds of references making up the popular television series.

This is the second book signing the shop has hosted with Browning, and it’s a good way to showcase his work as well as re-emphasize what the shop is all about— working with local and regional artists and talent across West Virginia.

“The book signing is awesome for me to be able to help him out but also it just brings in lots of people, they get excited when they see him here and we definitely want to support his awesome work, we’re proud of that, proud of him, and so we just want to showcase him off,” says Brannon Ritterbush, owner of Wild Art Wonderful Things.

And you can now find the book, ‘The Definitive Golden Girls Cultural Reference Guide’ on Amazon, Book-a-million, or wherever books are sold.

