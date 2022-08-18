White House announces funding for youth substance use prevention groups across the country

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Director of the White House Office of National Drug Policy (ONDCP) Rahul Gupta announced today approximately $12.4 million in grants for 99 new US coalitions, part of the Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Program’s awards for fiscal year 2022. Director Gupta made the announcement at the Putnam Wellness Coalition during his visit to Hurricane WV.

The funding is a part of President Biden’s National Drug Control Strategy, which aims to expand evidence-based efforts in preventing and reducing youth substance use through primary prevention and addressing issues such as poverty, mental health, and health inequities that result in young people using illicit substances.

In addition to raising awareness about the dangers of alcohol, tobacco, and illegal and prescription drugs, coalitions are also educating communities about illicit fentanyl and counterfeit pills linked to increases in youth overdoses.

In FY 22, under the Biden-Harris Administration, a total of 745 community coalitions in all 50 states received over $93 million in grant funding through the Drug-Free Communities Support Program.

