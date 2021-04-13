While some universities are making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory, colleges in West Virginia are not

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Several top universities in the country have recently made it a mandatory requirement for students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but institutions in West Virginia such as Concord University have not seemed to make it a requirement thus far.

“We are at this point not requiring the COVID vaccination,” says Sarah Beasley, Dean of students and vice president of student affairs. “I was looking at a list this morning of the institutions that have announced that they are requiring it, and they’re all out of state, all private institutions thus far.”

However, while most in-state schools do not seem to be making getting the COVID-19 vaccine a requirement for students, it is still being heavily encouraged.

