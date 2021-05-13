Western Greenbrier Middle School on Remote Learning

An individual at Western Greenbrier Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19. All WGMS students will learn remotely on Thursday, May 13, to allow for contact tracing and additional sanitization. Those identified as close contacts will be notified and quarantined. All extracurricular and athletic activities are cancelled on Thursday.

On Friday, May 14, the facility will reopen, and extracurricular activities will resume.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, please follow best health practices. This includes wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing, hand washing, and cleaning protocols.

