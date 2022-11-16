West Virginia’s Learn & Earn program provides over $3 million for partnerships with 81 businesses

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The state’s leading workforce development and educational partnership, Learn & Earn, has provided over $3 million over the past year to connect students with work opportunities through 81 businesses across the state.

Learn & Earn connects employers with students eager to earn valuable, paid experience within their field of study.

The program also allows companies to fill immediate staffing needs while building a skilled workforce.

While Learn and Earn companies are not required to hire students upon graduation. However, the program currently has a placement rate of 90%.

For more information on Learn & Earn, contact the West Virginia Community and Technical College System’s Office at 304-558-0265.

