West Virginia’s GOP Rep. Mooney announces 2024 Senate run

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney announces his run for Senate in 2024.

Just a week after winning reelection for a fifth Congress term, he is entering the race for the seat held by the only Democrat in West Virginia’s state office.

Mooney has publicly addressed Manchin for the past several months, whose has been under fire nationally for his role as a swing vote on several major spending packages in the divided U.S. Senate.

Manchin has not yet officially announced whether he’ll run for reelection in 2024.

