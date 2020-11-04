West Virginia voters re-elect Gov. Justice

Tyler Barker
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia voters made their choices amid a packed ballot. At the top of the ballot, state voters favored incumbent Republican President Donald Trump over Democratic challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Incumbent Republican Gov. Jim Justice defeated Democratic challenger Ben Salango. Shelley Moore Capito became the first Republican to be reelected to the U.S. Senate from West Virginia in more than a century. She defeated Democratic challenger Paula Jean Swearengin.

There also were races for U.S. House, the Legislature, state agriculture commissioner, attorney general, auditor, secretary of state, and state treasurer.

