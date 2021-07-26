West Virginia University receiving funds to study rainforest

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — The National Science Foundation has awarded more than $150,000 for ecology research at West Virginia University to study the interaction of trees and soil water in the Amazon rainforest.

The $152,649 in funding was announced last week by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

The project is also expected to create a science outreach program connecting West Virginia students to data and scientists in the Amazon rainforest, Manchin’s office said in a news release.

“Not only will this project help preserve and protect natural forests in the Amazon rainforest, it will give West Virginia students hands-on learning opportunities,” Manchin said in a release from his office.

