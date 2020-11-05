West Virginia Tourism Office Releases Final Fall Foliage Report

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) — Fall color has peaked in all areas of the state as the West Virginia Tourism Office releases its final autumn forecast for 2020.

The forecast, prepared with assistance from the West Virginia Division of Forestry, is the last in a series of fall foliage updates the Tourism Office has released this year.

“The intensity and duration of fall color each year is a direct result of the weather, so no two seasons are alike,” said West Virginia Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby. “While we’ve already reached peak, some color remains in parts of the state, so you still have the opportunity to get out and enjoy the autumn scenery.”

Travelers are encouraged to share their favorite fall photos captured throughout the season using #AlmostHeaven to complete the Tourism Office’s live leaf map—available at WVtourism.com/fall.

“Fall travel was certainly different this year, but thanks to your help, we’ve been able to take folks on a virtual journey of fall color,” Ruby continued. “Thank you to all those who traveled responsibly this season, and for those joining at home, we hope to see you next fall in Almost Heaven.”

Travelers still exploring this fall are encouraged to check the status of individual businesses before taking a trip. A statewide indoor face covering requirement is in effect and visitors are encouraged to maintain a safe social distance when traveling the state.

To access the foliage forecast and fall travel inspiration, visit WVtourism.com/fall.

Best Places for Leaf Peeping

While the majority of the state has hit peak color already, beautiful fall foliage can still be found. There’s never been a better time to jump in the car and experience the slow change in seasons across the state.

Soar through deep reds and shades of orange at one of Grand Vue Park’s many ziplines or hunt for history while taking in the views at Carnifex Ferry State Park. If you prefer exploring trails, try the 6,000-acre Cacapon Resort State Park where you can wander on horseback and relax in a cozy cabin. For an exhilarating experience, hop on the 800-mile Hatfield McCoy Trail System because sweeping vistas and hidden gems come by the plenty.

As you travel down these fall-lined country roads, post and share photos using #AlmostHeaven. To read more about the best places to spot fall color click here.

For scenic fall photos, click here.

