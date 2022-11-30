West Virginia to end COVID-related emergency order in 2023

Charleston, WV (AP) – Republican Governor Jim Justice says West Virginia’s state of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic will end at the start of the new year.

The state of emergency has been in effect since March 16, 2020. It allows the governor to suspend specific rules on personnel and purchasing.

Justice said the state of emergency “doesn’t affect a whole lot anymore and that it’s time to” move on.”

Justice reports he intends to end West Virginia’s state of emergency so that officials could “double, triple check” that the state wouldn’t lose out on any opportunities to receive federal support dollars.

