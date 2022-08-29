West Virginia taking applications for controlled deer hunts

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Division of Natural Resources is now accepting applications for controlled deer hunters at four state parks in West Virginia. Hunters can apply until Wednesday, August 31, to hunt at Beech Fork, Cacapon Resort, North Bend, and Twin Falls Resort state parks this fall.

The Divisions of Natural Resources will hold a drawing on Thursday, September 1, to choose applicants and notify successful applicants between September 6 and September 16. The purpose of the hunts is to control the local deer population.

Any hunters interested can apply online at wvhunt.com. The fee is $15 for each entry, and hunters must have a DNR identification to enter the lottery.

