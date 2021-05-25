West Virginia State Police looking for man missing out of Summers County

SANDSTONE, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia State Police still need your help locating a man missing out of Summers County.

Troopers with the Hinton Detachment of WVSP say 28–year-old Clark Junior Adkins was last seen on Saturday.

He was driving a black Ford Escape on Keeney Mountain Rd. in Sandstone. The license plate number on the car is 31X797.

Adkins was wearing blue jeans and a grey/blue sleeve shirt. He also has visible tattoos on his arms.

Anyone with information should call West Virginia State Police at 304-256-6700.

Related