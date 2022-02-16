West Virginia State Police investigating suspicious vehicle near Bolt Mountain

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Police is investigating reports of a suspicious vehicle causing threats in the area of Bolt Mountain.

The Beckley Detachment of the West Virginia State Police says on Tuesday, Feb 15, several posts on social media surfaced in reference to a suspicious vehicle causing a threat to public safety in the area of Bolt Mountain.

The West Virginia State Police, along with the Sheriff’s Departments in the area partnered to investigate these statements.

An in-depth investigation and extra patrols are being performed. If anyone is a victim or witnesses such threats, they are encouraged to report it immediately.

The State Police says there is no need to be alarmed at this point, but all persons should report any suspicious activity to the West Virginia State Police or their local law enforcement agencies.

The State Police says no other information is being released at this time.

