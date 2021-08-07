West Virginia State Fair returns to Lewisburg next week

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Fair is less than a week away and everything is being put into motion.

Rides are being set up, vendors are preparing and everyone at the state fair office has been working non-stop to get everything ready.

“We’re getting ready for the 98th annual state fair here in Lewisburg,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said. “It’s been a long two years but we’re so excited.”

Some of the rides include roller coasters, swinging ships and much more. As well, there will be plenty of concessions, so this will be your latest chance to get some Dippin’ Dots.

On top of all that, there will be live music, with hit artist Nelly hitting the stage on Aug. 12.

And there’s even some new fair rides that will surely get everyone’s attention.

“They actually have a brand new ride, we’re the seventh fair it’s been at. It’s called The Beast. I know it’s something folks are gonna love to see.”

The state fair is also taking precautions for COVID-19 and asking people to follow the CDC guidelines.

