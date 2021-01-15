West Virginia State Fair announces dates for 2021

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Fair announced its dates for 2021.

The fair will start on August 12th and run through August 21st. Last years state fair was cancelled due to the pandemic, but this year organizers are excited about their grand stand lineup in addition to the carnival rides, food, and animals. Organizers say the one thing they missed most about last years fair was the people.

“The people, I mean that’s what we hope we get to do this August,” said State Fair Chief Executive Officer Kelly Collins. “We hope that we are able to have a fair and some what of a normal fair. As we learned in 2020 we have no idea what’s going to happen in the next few months, but are job is to plan a fair and that’s what we are going to do.”

For those looking to participate in contests at the fair check their website for sign up information.