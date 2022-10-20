West Virginia State Capitol joins in National Lights on Afterschool campaign

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Capitol is joining a host of landmarks and thousands of other businesses and organizations across the nation set to turn blue in part of the national Lights On Afterschool campaign.

Blue lights will shine on the Capitol from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM on October 20, promoting the importance of West Virginia’s after-school program and how they help support children’s healthy development, social engagement, and mental wellness.

West Virginia University Extension Services’ Statewide Afterschool Network and the Salvation Army’s Boys and Girls Club of Charleston locally organized the campaign.

According to the Afterschool Alliance, a 2020 study found that only 12% of West Virginia youth participate in an after-school program- yet 46% would participate if there were available programs.

For more information, visit www.afterschoolalliance.org.

Related