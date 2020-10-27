West Virginia senators discuss Supreme Court nomination process

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOAY) – This afternoon, Senator Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito held video press calls to discuss their votes on the recent nomination process to fill a Supreme Court vacancy.

Tonight, West Virginia Senators will vote for or against Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation. The final confirmation vote on the Senate floor is coming at an unprecedented time, one week before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

“This is a historic vote, it sets a precedent that we’ve never done before in the history of the United States of America. Basically confirming a Supreme Court Judge. When a vacancy came about in July and to election day, that never happened before,” said Senator Manchin.

Senator Manchin said he plans to vote against Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation. Senator Manchin expressed he’d like the seat to be filled after the election.

“We are not in a judicial crisis, we still have eight judges. Fives of those judges are conservative judges,” said Senator Manchin.

Meanwhile, Senator Shelley Moore Capito said she plans to vote to confirm Judge Barrett tonight during Barrett’s confirmation hearing. Capito says she feels Barrett is well suited for the position and is impressed by her legal knowledge.

“I think by far she comes highly recommended by many. Her students, her fellow lawyers, her fellow jurist and folks that have known her throughout her life,” said Senator Capito.

The senators are scheduled to vote tonight at 7:30 p.m.