West Virginia reports another week of record virus deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has smashed another weekly record for deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic, while the number of residents hospitalized for COVID-19 has come down in recent days.

According to health officials, 160 people died in the state from the virus for the week ending Sunday, breaking the mark of 130 deaths set during the previous week. It was the third straight week of record deaths and the sixth time in seven weeks.

At least 1,128 people have died statewide since the pandemic started.

The number of people hospitalized due to the virus dipped to 693 on Saturday, down from the record of 781 on Wednesday. The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units also was down to 174 on Saturday from the record 207 last Monday.

The number of active virus cases in the state has jumped 86% in the past month to at least 22,634.
