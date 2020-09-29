West Virginia remains among national leaders in census response

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Justice asked all West Virginians to participate in the 2020 United States Census.

West Virginia remains alone atop the national standings with the #1 best Census response rate in the country: 99.9 percent.

For perspective, during the last Census in 2010, the state’s final response rate was just 74 percent.

Every West Virginian who does not respond to the Census represents a loss of $20,000 in federal funds over the next 10 years for the state and its local communities. The funds can go toward things like healthcare, education, infrastructure, school lunch programs, and more.

Be counted in minutes: 2020census.gov.