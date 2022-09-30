West Virginia recognized for increasing numbers of women in computer science

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia is actively closing the gender gap in computer science, earning recognition at the annual Computer Science Education Conference (CSEDCon) for the highest increase in female participation in computer science classes.

According to the latest report from Code.org, West Virginia offers foundational computer science courses in over 70% of high schools, which places it among the top 10 states nationwide.

West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) credits the achievement to Governor Jim Justice’s 2018 initiative through Senate Bill 267.

The legislation made West Virginia one of the first states to offer students access to computer science education before graduating high school.

For more information, visit Code.Org

Related