West Virginia receiving $1.2 million for HIV prevention

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia is getting more than $1.2 million in federal grants to address HIV and AIDS prevention and treatment.

The opioid epidemic killed more than 1,437 West Virginians from September 2020 to September 2021, Sen. Joe Manchin said in a news release on Thursday.

“This crisis has led to an increase in infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS in our communities, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made it more difficult for many West Virginians to access the medical care they need,” he said.

West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources is getting just over $1 million for strengthening STD prevention and control for county health departments. CAMC Health Education and Research Institute is getting $114,448, and West Virginia University is getting just under $100,000.

Related