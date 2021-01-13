West Virginia Parkways Authority announces Tamarack will be closed on Tuesdays, through March

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Officials for the West Virginia Parkways Authority announced today that Tamarack will close on Tuesdays beginning Feb. 1 and continuing through March 31.

“The temporary reduction in hours is due to a slow retail season and continued construction on the West Virginia Turnpike,” explained Tammy Coffman, Tamarack Executive Director.

The Raleigh County tourist destination is currently closed on Mondays.

“I encourage anyone who has not visited Tamarack to stop and take a look,” said Byrd White, Secretary of Transportation. “This place is phenomenal. The food is delicious, the coffee is great, and the arts and crafts, available both for purchase and for browsing, offers a much-needed break for weary drivers. It’s always a special experience, even if you stop there every week.”

Tamarack, which offers a unique dining and West Virginia artisan crafts showcasing “The Best of West Virginia,” will continue to be open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.