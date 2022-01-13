West Virginia-based mystery novel among Amazon’s bestsellers

WEST VIRGINIA, (WOAY) – If you like mysteries, this book may be for you. West Virginia native Storm Young released her first novel, The Pen Pal: A West Virginia Mystery back in November.

The book is ranked 44th out of 100 New Releases in its category on Amazon. It’s also in the top 100 bestsellers on the site. So far, Young has seen positive reviews. She is currently in the process of writing her second West Virginia-based mystery.

Author Storm Young said, “I decided that I wanted to have a mystery based in West Virginia since that’s where I’m from. I decided it would be a good idea since everybody could probably relate to it.”

The book is available in both paperback and electronically.

You can keep up with Young via her Instagram: @_StormYoung_ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stormyoungauthor/

