West Virginia Medicaid programs will provide coverage for transgender care

Charleston, WV (AP)- District Judge Robert C. Chambers has ruled that West Virginia’s Medicaid program will provide coverage for gender-affirming care for transgender residents. The LGBTQ interest group Lambda Legal filed the lawsuit accusing the state of violating the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid law by not covering treatments for gender dysphoria.

Judge Chambers ruled that the Medicaid exclusion discriminated based on sex and transgender status. Chambers certified the lawsuit as a class action, covering all transgender West Virginians participating in Medicaid.

