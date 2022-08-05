West Virginia man sentenced to 3 years for sending death threats to US health officials

Greenbelt, MD (AP) – Thomas Patrick Connally Jr. of West Virginia has been sentenced to 3 years in prison by a federal court for using an anonymous Switzerland-based email account to threaten the lives of Dr. Anthony Fauci and his family. Additionally, Connally has been charged with sending threats to former National Institutes of Health director Dr. Frances Collins.

Dr. Fauci is the country’s chief medical adviser and a vocal supporter of preventive measures against the COVID-19 virus. Connally also admitted to sending emails threatening Pennsylvania’s previous health secretary and an unidentified public health official in Massachusetts.

