West Virginia magistrate court fees can now be paid online

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginians can now pay magistrate court fees, fines, and costs online. The Supreme Court’s administrative office and West Virginia Interactive partnered to develop an online payment portal.

Residents can search for their case number on the site to access their balance and pay with a debit or credit card. There is a $2 fee for each transaction to cover the cost of creating and operating the new system.

West Virginians can access the portal at WV.gov under the judiciary tab.

