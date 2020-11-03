West Virginia linebacker earns Big 12 honors

WOAY – After taking down No. 16 Kansas State on Saturday, West Virginia linebacker Tony Fields II was named the Big 12’s Newcomer of the Week.

Fields II, a transfer from Arizona, racked up 15 tackles in the 37-10 victory, the most by a Mountaineers player since 2018. He leads the entire conference with 53 tackles on the season.

After the game Fields II said he was motivated by his ejection against Texas Tech the week earlier.

“What I told my father as soon as the game was over last week was, they took three quarters away from my senior year and I felt like I was robbed,” Fields II said. “So, that’s what I went into this game with. I had an extra chip on my shoulder.”