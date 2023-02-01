West Virginia House passes bill on public school discipline

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia House lawmakers passed a bill providing a framework for public school teachers to discipline disruptive students.

The bill, favored by House Republicans, was advanced to the Senate despite Democrat-raised concerns about provisions requiring a child be removed from their learning environment and suspended.

They said schools must address the root cause of behavioral problems instead of punishing children.

Under the bill, students would get an in-school suspension for the first instance of disruptive behavior and an out-of-school suspension after being removed from the classroom three times in one month.

