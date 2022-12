West Virginia Homeowners Rescue announces updates to program

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Homeowners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for additional assistance through the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program.

Eligible West Virginia homeowners will receive an additional $5,000, up to $20,000 in mortgage assistance.

Individuals needing help with down payment assistance loans can receive an extra $500.

Homeowners at least 60 days behind in their mortgage payments may now apply for mortgage assistance.

Applicants that did not meet previous eligibility requirements may resubmit applications for reconsideration.

Homeowners with rejected applications who meet new eligibility requirements in need of assistance should 1-800-542-0035 to speak with a representative about their application.

For more information, visit www.wvhomerescue.com.

