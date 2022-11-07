West Virginia DMV Online Knowledge tests surpass 50,000

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles’ customers are taking advantage of taking their driver’s license knowledge test online. Since the service launch in 2021, over 50,000 customers have taken their test from home.

The Online Knowledge test has dramatically helped the DMV reduce wait times and transaction times in their regional offices.

Customers will need access to a computer with a webcam to take the test. Additionally, parents and guardians can submit information on behalf of applicants under 18 as the examination proxy.

Once an applicant registers, they can take the exam immediately or wait until later via an email link. During the exam, the test taker must undergo an initial photo capture for ID verification by the DMV upon passing the exam.

Multiple photos are taken randomly during the exam to ensure the person who starts the exam is the one who completes it. Once the test taker completes the exam with a passing score, they will receive a certificate of completion with a secure barcode.

Applicants must bring their certification to a regional office for testing validation and any necessary paperwork to get their credentials to drive legally.

Customers wanting to take their tests online may visit the DMV website, dmv.wv.gov or https://apps.wv.gov/dmv/selfservice.

