West Virginia Deputy charged with violating suspect’s civil rights

Clarksburg, WV (WOAY) – Authorities have charged Monongalia County Deputy Lance Kuretza with a federal civil rights violation after allegedly punching and pepper spraying a handcuffed suspect. Authorities also accuse Kuretza of writing a false report on the incident in January 2018.

According to the indictment, Kuretza practiced excessive force by punching and elbowing a suspect in the face. Additionally, Kuretza is accused of handcuffing the suspect and further assaulting him, reportedly pepper spraying him while he was incapacitated.

Kuretza claimed in his report that he used the pepper spray before handcuffing the suspect. Additionally, the deputy’s report omitted documentation of force used after the suspect was handcuffed.

