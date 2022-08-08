West Virginia Department of Highways awards contracts for 7 paving projects

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) awarded seven paving projects as part of an aggressive summer paving campaign. The projects were awarded from a bid letting held on July 12. The award of the contract is based on the WVDOH Awards Committee recommendations.

Contracts awarded include:

West Virginia Paving Inc. – Ravenswood in Jackson County.

West Virginia Paving Inc. -Webster Road in Nicholas County.

Jefferson Asphalt Products Co. Inc.- Daniels Road in Jefferson County.

Triton Construction Inc. – renovation project on the WV 93 Scherr Overpass.

Kelly Paving Inc. – between Bear Run and Ellenboro in Ritchie County.

Phoenix Excavating LLC – install ADA ramps in Calhoun and Ritchie counties.

West Virginia Paving Inc.- between Micco and Rossmore in Logan County.

Green Acres Contracting Company Inc. -replace guardrails in District 7.

West Virginia Paving Inc.-between Coaldale and Bramwell Road in Mercer County.

Mountaineer Contractors Inc.-Corridor G between the Davis Creek and Oakwood Road exits in Kanawha County.

