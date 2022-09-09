West Virginia Department of Education and Study.com partner to help aspiring educators earn their credentials

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) has secured a partnership with the national EdTech platform, Study.com, to help aspiring teachers pass the PRAXIS exam. The exam is a requirement to earn a teaching credential in West Virginia.

The project is a part of Study.com’s Keys to the Classroom Program and has committed to donating 400 comprehensive study materials and resources to the Grow Your Own WV Pathway to Teaching initiative participants. WVDE is working with 31 counties and 14 colleges and universities in the state to initiate a career path for high school students that want to pursue a career in education.

Exam support offers students unlimited access to Study.com’s PRAXIS learning academy and test prep materials, including over 80,000 video lessons. The EdTech platform has a 92% pass rate among users, and students can access resources for a year to prepare for their exams.

For more information on Study.com Key to the Classroom, scholarship, visit study.com/blog/study-com-s-keys-to-the-classroom.html. To learn more at the TeachWV Grow Your Own Pathway to Teaching Initiative, visit teachwv.com/grow-your-own/.

