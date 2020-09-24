West Virginia Delegate raises awareness for Prayer March

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – There will be a Prayer March in Washington D.C. this Saturday, September 26th, during a critical time in America.

While Southern West Virginians might not be attend in person, their actions can still reflect participation. Tom Fast called attention to this cause this afternoon in Fayetteville.

“So we fasted and petitioned our God about this, and he answered our prayer,” said Fast, a 32nd District Delegate. “As Delegate, that’s what I’m calling our people to do. Us, the people. To humble ourselves and pray. To ask God to forgive us our sins. To heal our communities torn by violence.”

For more information, visit PrayerMarch2020.com.