West Virginia debuts COVID-19 vaccine portal

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – On Monday, West Virginia debuted an online portal for residents to register for coronavirus vaccine appointments. The portal allows people to schedule appointments without having to wait in long lines to get a shot.

“Our phones are ringing less, people were calling and calling. People were getting frustrated because they couldn’t get through and it wasn’t because we weren’t answering phones, but the Health Department only has 3 to 6 lines,” said Fayette County Health Officer Dr. Anita Steward.

The pre-registration is open to 18 above. A vaccination information line (1-833-734-0965) is available to call for people who can’t go online. Residents also can be signed up through their local distribution location.

“So as we can get people vaccinated and move to the next target group this system will automatically be able to say OK we’re going to drop that deal we can look and see how many patients we have enough already and then take care of that population,” she said.

According to the Department of Health and Human Resources, West Virginia is the first state to launch the new system through Everbridge.