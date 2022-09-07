West Virginia Chamber releases polling information on key issues

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Chamber of Commerce has released new polling information on West Virginia voters’ opinions in anticipation of the upcoming 2022 midterm elections. North Star Opinion Research surveyed 600 respondents, including 251 Republicans, 137 Democrats, and 184 Independent voters. The Chamber periodically conducts surveys to gauge constituents’ responses to significant issues.

Following the overturning of Roe V. Wade, The WV Legislature has discussed passing new abortion legislation in the state. 51% of West Virginians identify as pro-life, while 45% identify as pro-choice. While voters are divided on policies, most agree that legislation should contain various considerations.

18% believe abortion should be completely legal in all circumstances, and 13% think it should be illegal under all circumstances. Republican voters identified as pro-life, but less than 1 in 5 Republican voters would support abortion laws that did not create exemptions for rape, incest, and the mother’s well-being.

The survey also covered the topic of school choice, referring to vouchers similar to the Hope Scholarship program. The vouchers would provide financial assistance to parents choosing an alternate method of education for their children. 55% of voters favored the program with 41% opposing it. Additionally, among Republican and Independent voters, support for the vouchers was over 60%.

