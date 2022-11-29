West Virginia bridge to be rebuilt along tourism train route

Cass, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation will replace Trout Run Bridge, destroyed by floodwaters 37 years ago to enable tourism trains to resume trips through the area.

The Trout Run Bridge was part of the Cass Scenic Railroad when it opened in 1963, and the rail line dates back to the early 1900s.

Floodwaters destroyed the tracks on the stone railroad bridge in 1985. The project will reopen the rail line between Cass and Durbin.

The Department had to have construction materials and heavy equipment transported via rail, resulting in a 30-minute ride each way for workers.

