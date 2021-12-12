West Virginia-born author launches his first book about facing a life-changing health battle with his son

BRADLEY, WV (WOAY) – R.L Shawver, a Meadow Bridge, West Virginia native is launching his first book at Rural King in the Crossroads Mall.

And, the book, called ‘For This Child, I Have Prayed,’ is an inspirational read about the battle he and his family faced with his youngest son, Samuel, and the two heart defects he was born with.

“My youngest son had six heart surgeries his first eighteen months and it was pretty brutal,” Shawver says.

“Honestly, I just wanted to put into words what we went through, and the ways we stood in faith to see him grow and be healthy, and the ways we fought for that,” he says.

Now living in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, Shawver was inspired to return to West Virginia to launch his book because of his experience with the kindness and generosity locals have shown in the area.

And, whatever the battle may be which people are facing in their lives, Shawver feels that through the Christian faith, everyone can connect to the book in some way.

“I really wanted to share the things that I’ve learned faith-wise to help people stand with the promises from God that they are looking to see in their life, whether it be for the healing of a kid, success in their life, or for their marriage, or whatever it may be,” Shawver says.

And, while this is just the first book signing Shawver has held, he plans to hold more in Pittsburg and in Southern West Virginia in the near future.

You can find the paperback and hardback copies of R.L Shawver’s new book on Amazon, Barnes, and Nobel, or by visiting R.L Shawver on his website.

