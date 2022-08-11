West Virginia Board of Educations selects David Roach as superintendent of schools

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Board of Education has chosen David Roach to succeed W.Clayton Burch as the next state superintendent of schools. Superintendent Roach has public education experience as executive director of the state School Building Authority since 2018.

In previous roles, Superintendent Roach served as the Superintendent of Schools for Cabell, Lincoln, Mingo, and Wayne counties. He is also a former assistant superintendent, principal, assistant principal, and biology teacher.

Superintendent Roach is a Marshall University graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology and a Master of Administration in School Administration.

He will be the 33rd West Virginia Superintendent of Schools.

