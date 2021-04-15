WEST VIRGINIA BALLET TO HOLD AUDITIONS

West Virginia State Ballet to Hold Auditions for Company and Apprentice Positions! The Charleston Ballet, the Official WV State Ballet under the direction of Kim R. Pauley, will hold two separate audition classes for Company and Apprentice positions for the 2021-2022 performance season.



Auditions for the Company will be held Wednesday, May 12, 2021, from 5:30 to 7:00 pm.

Male and female dancers of advanced ability with classical ballet backgrounds are encouraged to audition for the Company. Dancers must be at least 14 years old, and women must be proficient with their pointe work.



The Apprentice auditions will be held Thursday, May 13, 2021, from 4:15 to 5:30 pm.

Dancers auditioning for apprentice positions must be between 11 and 15 years old with a classical ballet background and possess at least an intermediate level of technique. Girls should be working on pointe. All interested dancers and their parents must comply with the company membership regulations.



Auditions will be held at the Charleston Ballet studios at 100 Capitol Street, on the Mezzanine floor.

Please call (304) 342-6541 to register for the audition and for additional information and directions to the studio.

Dancers will be required to wear a mask, practice social distancing and follow studio health and safety protocol.





