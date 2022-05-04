West Virginia author coming to discuss her book at the Fayette County Public Library

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A native West Virginia author and a current Logan County resident Kathy Manley will be holding an author talk at the Fayette County Public Library.

After reading the book, ‘Don’t Tell em You’re Cold,’ at a book club meeting back in January, the inspiration to invite Manley to talk at the library was born. The story starts out in Paint Creek, WV, and follows Manley on her journey of coming out of poverty and finding hope.

Manley will be at the library administration building Saturday, May 7 to discuss the story, her life, and to sell copies of her book.

“Because she is a native West Virginian and she knows the state well since she’s lived here all of her life, I just think that people need to see that if she can do it, they can do it, too,” says Becky Kellum, Director of Fayette County Public Libraries.

You can find the building behind the Oak Hill Public Library. The event starts at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The library staff asks those interested in attending to RSVP ahead of time by calling (304)465-0121.

