West Virginia Archives and History display “Doc and Chickie Williams Collection” exhibit in the Archives Library

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Archives and History, part of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History, has announced its newest library exhibit based on famous country music artists Doc and Chickie Williams. The free exhibit features several exciting artifacts relating to the lives and careers of the Wheeling natives and is open to the public.

The display contains photographs of the Williams with their band and family, songbooks and sheet music written by Doc Williams, and signed pictures of West Virginia natives Brad Paisley and Lionel Cartwright. The exhibit also features an adorable handwritten letter to Doc Williams by a young fan, “Dobro Hank” Brown.

The exhibit is currently on display in the Archives Library at the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex in Charleston, and will remain until late September. Library hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

For additional information, contact Archives Director Aaron Parsons at (304) 558-0230.

