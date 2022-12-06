West Virginia American Water recognizes recipients of 2022 Workforce Readiness Grant

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The American Water Charitable Foundation announced the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council earned the 2022 Workforce Readiness Grant for supporting communities served by West Virginia American Water.

The Workforce Readiness Grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities.

The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond received $25,000 in grant funding for its Preparing Female Leaders for the Future” program.

“It’s an exciting new program that will expose girls to real, hands-on opportunities in

STEM fields that will help them prepare for the future and help grow the pipeline for

future STEM leaders,” said Beth Casey, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond

Council.

“Thanks to this grant from the American Water Charitable Foundation, we are

now able to reach more girls in more locations as part of the new ‘Preparing Female

Leaders for the Future program.”

