West Virginia American Water launches second annual Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity Grant program.

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announces that applications are now open for the company’s second annual Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity (ID&E) Grant Program.

Funding through the grant program is available to support inclusion, diversity, and equity initiatives for nonprofit organizations and entities in the company’s service areas.

West Virginia American Water is among the first in the Mountain State to offer a program dedicated to funding for inclusion, diversity, and equity-related events, programming, and initiatives.

West Virginia American Water’s 2022 Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity Grant program provide financial assistance to organizations to develop and implement programs promoting community inclusion and diversity. The maximum grant amount is $2,500.

To qualify for a grant, the organization, project, or event must:

Be located within West Virginia American Water’s service area (organizations served by Jefferson Utilities are also eligible to apply)

Be a new, innovative community initiative or serve as a significant expansion to an existing program

Promote inclusion, diversity, and equity in the community the organization serves

Have 501(c)(3) designation or be a government agency (including public schools)

Individuals are not eligible to receive grants

For more information or to apply, visit the company’s website’s Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity Grant Program page. Applications are due Friday, November 4, 2022.

