Welch Police Department kicks off annual Christmas Toy Drive

Welch, WV (WOAY) – The Welch Police Department is jumping head first into the holiday spirit with their annual Christmas Toy Drive.

The department will be accepting toy donations through December 16. Toys must be new and unwrapped.

The Welch Police Department is also accepting monetary donations to purchase additional toys to give to local children in McDowell County.

Anyone wanting to participate in the toy drive, can drop off toys in person at the police department or mail monetary donations to 850 Virginia Avenue, Welch, WV 24801.

