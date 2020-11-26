Welch Christmas Bazaar to follow social distancing protocols despite being held outdoors

WELCH, WV (WOAY) – The Welch Market will be following social distancing protocols during its Christmas Bazaar this weekend.

The City of Welch is working with the market to ensure that all mandates and precautions are being followed, even with the event being held outdoors. The Christmas Bazaar was held indoors at the “Jack Caffrey Arts and Cultural Center” last year.

“We expect to have a very good day,” said Welch Business Development Specialist Jason Grubb. “Weather’s looking up. Again, it will be open air, outside. [We’re] still going to do all of the social distancing, masks and all of those requirements. We feel it’s a lot safer instead of being closed in indoors to have an open-air market for the Christmas Bazaar this year.”

The Bazaar will take place on Saturday and Sunday this weekend from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.