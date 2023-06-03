Weather Update: Storms End, Quiet and Cooler Pattern Ahead

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): The frontal system triggering the thunderstorms this evening will push to our west and a clearing pattern will unfold overnight.

Key takeways with the forecast going forward:

Watch out for a few spots of standing water this evening. Look for the full moon for June (Strawberry Moon) to emerge as the clouds clear after 10 p.m. tonight. There will be extensive fog in the river valleys on Sunday morning at daybreak that will briefly limit visibility on the roadways. Cooler pattern and dry weather is expected going forward through late next week.

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill’s latest forecast:

