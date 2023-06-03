Weather Update: Storms End, Quiet and Cooler Pattern Ahead

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): The frontal system triggering the thunderstorms this evening will push to our west and a clearing pattern will unfold overnight.
Key takeways with the forecast going forward:
- Watch out for a few spots of standing water this evening.
- Look for the full moon for June (Strawberry Moon) to emerge as the clouds clear after 10 p.m. tonight.
- There will be extensive fog in the river valleys on Sunday morning at daybreak that will briefly limit visibility on the roadways.
- Cooler pattern and dry weather is expected going forward through late next week.
Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill’s latest forecast:
